Watch: Robot breaks Rubik’s Cube world record in just 0.3 seconds

A robot in Japan has broken the Rubik’s Cube Guinness World Record in just 0.3 seconds

Guinness World Records has recognized a time of 0.305 seconds for the Mitsubishi Electric machine, breaking the previous record by 0.075 seconds.

The robot’s time was more than 10 times faster than the best-ever human attempt, which was set in June last year in California.

Mitsubishi Electric said it achieved the feat using “compact, high-power, signal-responsive servomotors”, which allowed its robot to rotate the cube 90 degrees in just 0.009 seconds.