Ryan Reynolds trolls wife Blake Lively and Taylor Swift with photoshopped picture

Ryan Reynolds trolled his wife Blake Lively and Taylor Swift with an edited picture of the pair at Beyoncé's Renaissance premiere in London.

The actor, 47, shared a reworked image featuring himself and Travis Kelce on his Instagram story as he joked: "I feel like I should remember this."

It came after the musician, 33, and the former Gossip Girl star, 36, were photographed together at the event last Thursday (30 November) celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new documentary film which follows her on her recent world tour.