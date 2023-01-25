Martin Lewis issues warning for cash ISA users

Martin Lewis has shared some words of warning for those who are using cash ISA to save money.

Cash ISAs are savings accounts that allow you to build up money while avoiding having to pay income tax.

While you can put up to £20,000 per tax year into a cash ISA, the MoneySavingExpert founder is urging the public to think carefully.

Mr Lewis has been explaining that some people are actually better off putting their money in a top standard savings account.

He explains the process in this clip from The Martin Lewis Money Show.

