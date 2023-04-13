Sophisticated AI robot speaks several languages in disturbing footage

Disturbing footage shows a highly-advanced AI robot speaking several languages.

Ameca is a robot developed by UK startup Engineered Arts, who describe the robot as the “world’s most advanced humanoid robot.”

Footage shows the robot devising a tongue-twister in Japanese, saying it twice, and translating it to English, all while displaying realistic-looking human expressions.

Ameca can also speak German, Chinese, and French, and knows the difference between British English and American English.

