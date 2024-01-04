Chance that AI could cause humans to go extinct, scientists say

There is a small chance that artificial intelligence (AI) could cause human extinction, according to scientists.

A survey of 2700 AI researchers who have published work at six top AI conferences found that 48 per cent of participants considered there to be a 5 per cent chance of extinction, or other extremely bad outcomes.

The "Thousands of AI authors on the future of AI" study also found that 68.3 per cent thought good outcomes from superhuman AI are more likely than bad.

More than half of those surveyed suggested that “substantial” or “extreme” concern is warranted about other AI-related scenarios, including spreading false information and authoritarian population control.