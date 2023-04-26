AI-generated pizza advert looks just like the real thing

A motion designer has created a hyper-realistic pizza advertisement that wouldn’t look out of place on a television screen using artificial intelligence.

Pizza Later says they created the clip using a script generated by ChatGPT, the images from MidJourney, video from Runway Gen2, and a voiceover from Eleven Labs.

“I started by having GPT4 come up with the restaurant name and write the script in “broken English” then I generated the rest of the assets and pieced it all together in After Effects. The future is wild,” they said in an Instagram post.

