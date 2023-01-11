Seth Rogen claims Tom Cruise tried to recruit him into Scientology

Seth Rogan has claimed that Tom Cruise once tried to get him to join the Church of Scientology.

The actor recalled the bizarre encounter during an interview with Howard Stern, saying he was left confused by the interaction.

He recounted Mr Cruise telling him: "If you let me give you just 20 minutes to tell you what it was about you would say no 'f****** way, no f****** way'."

"The wording is like, I remember thinking is that a good thing to be saying?," Mr Rogan said to Howard Stern.

