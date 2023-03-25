‘Over 50 people’ queue to view house in East London as renting crisis continues

‘Over 50’ people have been spotted queuing outside a house in Shadwell Heath, East London, as residents in the city battle to get affordable rental properties.

Potential renters could be seen wrapped up as they waited to catch a glimpse of the property, which even boasts a garden.

Adeel Hasnain, travelled from Harrow to view the two-bedroom house, which was advertised for £1,200 per month - but PurpleBricks say it went for £150 above-asking, due to the demand.

Average rents in that particular borough (Barking and Dagenham), currently sit at over £1,500 per month.

