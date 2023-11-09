Shaun the Sheep takes star role in Barbour’s 2023 Christmas advert

Everybody’s favourite sheep is the star of a new high-street retailer’s Christmas advert.

Shaun the Sheep appears in Barbour’s festive advert for 2023.

The festive film follows the adventures of good-hearted Shaun, Bitzer, and the Flock as they decide to repair the Farmer’s well-worn Barbour wax jacket after worrying that due to the damage it would no longer keep him warm and dry.

Chaos swiftly ensues, and despite their best efforts the jacket is left looking worse than ever before. Thankfully, Christmas is saved when Bitzer clicks his fingers and the Farmer’s original jacket reappears, lovingly restored by the experts at the Barbour factory.