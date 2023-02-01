Rare green comet flies through Alabama night sky

A sky gazer in Alabama managed to capture some amazing images of a rare green comet in the night sky.

Matt Graves shot the pictures using his DSLR, a Canon EOS 90D, as the comet flew overhead on Friday, 27 January.

The photographer combined 20 of his photographs to create this stunning timelapse that shows the progression of the comet.

Comets can take on a green hue due to an interaction between light from the sun and diatomic carbon.

