Smart vending machine ‘detects’ what annoys commuters ‘in real-time’ at train station

Fizzy drink brand Sprite has created the world's first vending machine that reacts in real-time to things that get people hot and bothered.

The vending machine at London King's Cross station uses departure boards, social media, local news, station footfall and weather data to detect the annoyances of commuters - and it also drops free Sprite to cool them off.

While the King's Cross machine is a prototype, the brand is rolling out more of the machines across Europe this summer.