Satellite imagery shows rare total solar eclipse over Oceania

Satellite imagery shows how a rare total solar eclipse unfolded over parts of Oceania on Thursday, 20 April.

In this sped-up clip from space, published by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, a patch of darkness is seen as the Moon completely covered the face of the Sun for approximately one minute.

People in the eclipse’s path either saw total darkness or a “ring of fire” as the sun emerged from behind the new moon.

Eclipses like this only happen around once every decade; the next one is not due until 2031.

