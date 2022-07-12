Scientists predict solar system could collapse because of a passing star

Scientists have warned that if a passing star moves Neptune’s orbit by just 0.1 per cent, the resulting chaos could cause the other planets in our solar system to collide.

The research, presented in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggests that a “stellar flyby” - a relatively common occurrence in the universe - could be enough to send other planets crashing into each other.

Scientists have been simulating the catastrophic consequences, but predict any changes to the solar system could happen over millions of years.

