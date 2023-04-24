Watch: Most detailed pictures of Mars’ moon ever captured

The most detailed images and observations ever captured of one of Mars’ moons have been released by scientists.

Pictures taken by Hope Probe from the UAE Space Agency’s Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) show Deimos, the smaller of the planet’s two moons.

The probe was able to fly as close as 100km (62 miles) to Deimos to capture the images, including areas on the moon’s far side which had not been investigated in great detail before.

