SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaks across orange sky after latest satellite launch

Footage shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaking across the San Diego sky after its latest launch.

The spacecraft, with 22 Starlink satellites, was sent to low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Monday 1 April.

Lift-off was initially scheduled for last Thursday, but was postponed due to bad weather.

According to SpaceX, it was the 15th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission.

The visuals were even more stunning than usual, as the sun had only set 15 minutes before the launch at around 7:30pm.