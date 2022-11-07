What exactly is a 'blood moon' eclipse?

Stargazers are prepping with excitement for the second total lunar eclipse this year, expected to give a "blood moon" effect.

On Tuesday (8 November) the Earth will pass directly between the moon and the sun, with the light of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises turning the moon a reddish hue.

Those in the US, Asia, and Australia will be able to catch a glimpse of the fantastic sight, but unfortunately, Europe will have to wait until 2025.

This video explains what conditions are needed to make a "blood moon" happen.

Sign up for our newsletters.