NFL mics captured Travis Kelce thanking Taylor Swift for her support after winning the Super Bowl.

“Thank you for coming, thank you for making it halfway across the world,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said, hugging and kissing his girlfriend.

“You’re the best baby, the absolute best.”

Swift had been performing in Tokyo, Japan, before flying to Las Vegas to support Kelce in the Super Bowl.

“How did you do that?” she asked him, after a dramatic game which saw the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.