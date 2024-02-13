Taylor Swift sings own song to Travis Kelce at Super Bowl celebration party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (11 February) by dancing to one of her songs.

After the 25-22 win, the pair headed to XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas where they kissed as a remix of the singer’s 2008 hit Love Story played in the background.

Other footage captured at the celebrations showed the Chiefs’ tight-end in the DJ booth dancing to another Fearless track, “You Belong With Me.”