Nancy Dell’Olio broke down in tears as she recalled her final conversation with former partner Sven-Goran Eriksson.

The former England manager - who took charge of the “Golden Generation” - died aged 76 this week.

Dell’Olio, who was in a relationship with Eriksson from 1998 to 2007, gave her first live TV interview since his death to Good Morning Britain on Wednesday 28 August.

She was unable to hold back the tears as she revealed her final conversation with her former partner.

“Until life is gone, you always believe there will be some sort of miracle,” Dell’Olio said, before breaking down and apologising.