Mountain Dew pie and chocolate tacos revealed by Taco Bell in Apple-style showcase

Taco Bell has hosted its own Apple-style showcase last Friday (9 February), teasing a range of bizarre new menu items.

Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer, hosted the show in front of a live audience, which was also streamed on YouTube to hundreds of thousands of viewers.

“We have had our fair share of misses, but now I want to share with you what’s actually going on behind the doors of the test kitchen that I am really excited about,” Matthews told a room full of people.

She then revealed new vegan and coffee options, chocolate tacos made in partnership with ice cream chain Salt & Straw, and a dessert pie inspired by Mountain Dew Baja Blast.