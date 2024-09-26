Taylor Swift’s ancestral link to Birmingham revealed by Joe Lycett

Taylor Swift’s ancestral link to Birmingham has been revealed by Joe Lycett.

The comedian on Wednesday hosted the first International “Day of Birmingham” which he says honours the shared heritage of all cities with the name.

Lycett travelled to as many as 18 locations in North America and asked their local leaders to sign friendship agreements, forming the “United States of Birmingham”.

On his travels, he discovered that pop superstar Swift actually has links to the UK city of Birmingham.

“We’re calling her a Brummie, Taylor Swift is a Brummie,” he joked after revealing the connection.