Young Taylor Swift fan left furious that mother can’t just ‘call singer up’

A young Taylor Swift fan was left extremely confused that his mother couldn’t just ‘call the singer up’ so he could tell her about his day.

In the hilarious clip, Smith, aged three, begs his mother to call Swift, and even insist he ‘has her phone number’.

“I can’t call Taylor Swift because I don’t have her phone number!”, she pleads with the tot.

However, he wasn’t standing for it, responding: “Please just try!”

