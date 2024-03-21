Independent TV
Travis Kelce fuels Taylor Swift engagement rumours with diamond discussion
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engagement rumours erupted after the NFL player discussed lab-grown diamonds on his podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, on Wednesday (20 March).
“Lab-grown diamonds, that’s a lab-grown f***ing NBA player. Can’t wait til I f***ing make one,” the Kansas City Chiefs star, 34, said of NBA player Victor Wembanyama.
His remarks sent Swifties into a frenzy on social media, with one commenting: “If they were engaged or getting engaged I think Jason would be the one to hint at it not Travis... I really think it would be a family ring or vintage ring."
However others weren't convinced, warning that the brothers joke a lot on their podcast.
