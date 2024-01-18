Travis Kelce offered free custom-made ring if he proposes to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has been offered a free $1 million custom-made ring to use if he proposes to Taylor Swift.

The NFL star, 34, has been dating the singer for around six months, and recent rumours have suggested Kelce could pop the question.

Philadelphia-based jewellery designer Steven Singer has now said he is so thrilled at the prospect of the pair getting hitched, that he is offering the Kansas City Chiefs star a $1 million custom-made ring for the proposal.

“I would be honoured to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them,” he said, adding that his daughter is an “avid” fan of Swift.