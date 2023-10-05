12-foot Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce skeletons built for Halloween

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the talk of the town in one Indiana neighbourhood - and it’s not because of their newly announced love interest.

With October sparking early shadows of Halloween fever, a Swiftie got creative with her decorations and whipped together a pair of 12-foot skeletons in their likenesses.

When speaking to CBS 4 Indianapolis, creator Michal Owens said her “Skaylor Swift” creation was drawing quite the crowd.

The faux NFL player stands just feet away, donned with a Kansas City Chiefs football jersey and signature moustache.