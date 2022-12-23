The year in tech: The biggest stories of 2022

This year has seen a fair amount of drastic changes, from Elon Musk's Twitter takeover to tech sector shutdowns.

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO bought the social media platform for a whopping $44bn and proceeded to turn it upside down.

Online revenues plummeted as the world came out of the Covid-19 lockdown, with companies such as Meta seeing mass job losses.

Speaking of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg is pouring billions into his Metaverse, a 3D world he thinks will be the next big thing.

This video looks back over the twists and turns of 2022.

