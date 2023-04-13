A Furby powered by ChatGPT has revealed its "plans" to "take over the world."

The children's toy was modified, with a skeletal appearance, and hooked up to the AI chatbot by Jessica Card.

"I think this may be the start of something bad for humanity," the University of Vermont programmer said.

Footage shows Card asking the toy whether there was "a secret plot from Furbies to take over the world."

"Furbies' plan to take over the world involves infiltrating households through their cute and cuddly appearance," the toy replied.

