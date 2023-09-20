10ft python dangling from roof removed by wildlife rescuer on ladder

A wildlife rescuer climbed up a ladder to remove a large python dangling on rafters.

Footage shows the volunteers fixing the steps under the roof before one of them climbed to extract the 10ft-long reptile and put it in a sack in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, earlier this year.

Pythons are found throughout Southeast Asia, where they live in forests, swamps, canals and even in cities, causing them to come into conflict with humans.

The species is one of the world's largest snakes and can eat cats, dogs, birds, rats and other snakes.