Python caught after slithering under truck while driver was sleeping

A python was caught after slithering under a pickup truck while the driver was sleeping.

The reptile was taking shelter from the 35C heat and had crawled under the vehicle for some shade in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, on 20 March.

Driver Kumla was taking a nap inside the truck when a passerby told him there was a python hiding underneath.

He called an animal rescue team, which quickly caught the snake near the rear fenders before hauling it away.

