Chef’s viral shopping method helping people to save hundreds

Will Coleman, a Brooklyn-based food content creator and recipe developer, has given people a grocery shopping system to help them save hundreds of dollars.

He explained the “6 to 1 method” in a TikTok posted on 3 January. The method involves buying six vegetables, five fruits, four protein-based foods, three starches, two sauces or spreads and finally “one fun thing for yourself.”

The method follows the simple idea that when going to do a weekly shop, you enter the store knowing exactly what you are going to get.

“The 6-to-1 method has saved me hundreds of dollars,” Mr Coleman told Good Morning America.