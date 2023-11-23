TikTok hack allows users to auto-scroll without swiping screen

Have you ever felt a pang of annoyance having to manually scroll through your TikTok feed?

Well, that’s now a thing of the past.

Thanks to TikTok’s new auto-scroll feature, you can sit through an endless stream of videos without lifting a finger.

All you have to do is open the app, head to your ‘For You’ page and give the screen a long tap.

A menu will appear and from there you can select “auto-scroll”.

It really is that simple. You can even change the speed of the scroll to suit your viewing preference.