TikToker shows how to de-ice car in just two minutes with clever hack

A TikToker has shared her clever hack to completely free your frosty car of ice within two minutes.

Amy Savage, 31, filmed herself demonstrating just how effective her trick is, showing how the ice melts away before your eyes.

The Belfast woman fills a plastic bag with warm water and rubs it along the windows of the vehicle, instantly wiping away the frost.

However, she had some words of warning for anyone thinking of giving it a go.

“Make sure you use warm water and not boiling water as it can break the window,” she urged.

