TikTok ‘star’ banned from Wetherspoons after fans bombard pub with £2000 of orders

A TikTok “star” claims he was dumped by his girlfriend and barred from Wetherspoons after his fans bombarded the chain with £2,000 worth of food and drink orders.

Tom Birchy, 23, had invited his near-200,000 followers to place orders with the chain remotely.

But when he went to claim the items, including steak and prosecco, staff told him they couldn’t honour the orders as those placing them weren’t in the pub at the time.

After a foul-mouthed rant, Birchy claimed in later videos he had been barred from his local pub and dumped by his partner.

