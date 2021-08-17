Tinder will begin rolling out its ID verification feature to all users globally, the company has announced, as a way to combat ‘catfishing’.

The feature, which is currently available in Japan, will roll out to other countries over the coming months and will be voluntary at first as it will work with legislators to implement the service.

The announcement comes after a number of other safety features were added to the dating app such as photo verification, video chat, a safety center, and a reporting feature.