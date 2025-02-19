Simon Calder’s tips to save hundreds of pounds on train tickets

Another rise in train ticket prices is impending.

The government prescribes “regulated” rail fares in England. These cover season tickets, journeys in and out of major cities, and longer-distance off-peak fares.

These fares will rise by 4.6 per cent on 2 March.

However, there are tricks to get cheaper fares — such as buying directly from operators and split tickets.

With prices set to go up soon, The Independent travel correspondent Simon Calder explains how to keep costs to a minimum.