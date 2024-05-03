Jimmy Kimmel teases Travis Kelce is still Taylor Swift’s ‘broke boyfriend’

Jimmy Kimmel trolled Travis Kelce this week, insisting he remains Taylor Swift’s “broke boyfriend” even after signing a new multi-million dollar contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The tight end and the Super Bowl champions reached an agreement on a $34 million, two-year extension through the 2027 season.

Kelce has become the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, but Kimmel joked he is still “broke” compared to Swift.

“Can you imagine being in a relationship where you make $34 million and you’re still the broke boyfriend?” the comedian joked while hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live.