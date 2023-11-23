Travis Kelce’s mother Donna details her craziest fan encounters

Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother, Donna, has detailed her craziest fan encounter.

Finding fame as the mom to two NFL stars - one of whom is dating Taylor Swift - has not been all plain sailing.

“Everybody has been very, very kind and very respectful, but every once in a while I’ll have somebody that runs into the bathroom after me,” Donna explained, laughing.

“And I’m like, ‘Can we wait until we get out of here before you take my picture?’ I really don’t want to have a picture in the restroom.”

She added that somebody who filmed a TikTok of her at the cinema and shared it online also made her feel a little “unnerved”.