Trooping the Colour: Royal fans brave bad weather to get best spots on The Mall

01:47

Oliver Browning | 1654155450

Trooping the Colour: Royal fans brave bad weather to get best spots on The Mall

Fans of the royal family have camped out days ahead of the platinum jubilee, braving bad weather and torrential downpours to secure the best spots along The Mall.

Those queuing secured their space close to Buckingham Palace in the hope they will get the best view of the Queen and her family during Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

“Just bring waterproof and warm clothes, because yesterday we had thunder and hail,” Mary-Jane Willows, who made the trip from Cornwall, said.

“We’re here to celebrate and thank her.”

