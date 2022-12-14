Twitter relaunches verification with blue, gold and grey checkmarks

Twitter’s subscription service - which allows users to pay to be verified on the platform - relaunched on Monday after a failed rollout last month.

Twitter Blue gives users who sign up a blue tick badge, the ability to edit tweets and a range of other features in exchange for the £6.50 monthly fee.

In addition, the social media website confirmed it will begin replacing the old “official” labels on prominent accounts with a gold tick badge, while government accounts will now have a grey badge.

