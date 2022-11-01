Elon Musk teases return of Vine following Twitter takeover

Elon Musk has hinted at the return of Vine following his $44bn takeover of Twitter.

The Tesla CEO put a poll to his followers on Sunday, 30 October, asking if he should bring back the 6-second clip sharing app, which was bought by Twitter in 2012 and shut down four years later.

Seventy per cent of respondents voted ‘yes’ for the app’s return.

Musk reportedly discussed a Vine comeback in the months before his acquisition of Twitter, according to Axios.

Sign up to our newsletters.