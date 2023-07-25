Footage shows Florida deputies wrangling a five-foot alligator that was spotted roaming a residential area.

The officers can be seen surrounding the reptile in front of a house in Palm Coast, as a number of people, including children, watch on.

“When a resident called about a five-foot alligator in an area where kids frequently play, Corporal Green, Deputy Schrager, and Deputy J Dorsey took care of business until a trapper was able to arrive,” Flagler County Sheriff’s Office wrote, sharing the clip on social media.

“Only in Florida!”