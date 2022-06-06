Wetherspoon pub in chaos as rat spotted sneaking under tables

Wetherspoon customers were left screaming in horror and standing on the tables and chairs as they spotted a rat scurrying around on the floor of the pub.

Sean Maguire, who recorded the footage, was trying to enjoy drinks with some of his friends in the Bishop Vesey Wetherspoon pub in Birmingham last month when the rodent started causing chaos.

As he pans the camera pans around, dozens of punters can be seen raised off the ground, all hiding from the mischievous rat.

