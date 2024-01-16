Wetherspoons founder Tim Martin labels dry January a 'cult'

Wetherspoon’s founder Sir Tim Martin has labelled Dry January a “cult”, revealing he has seen the effect of it on sales “for 44 years”.

Sir Tim said Dry January - where people take a month off drinking alcohol - “has always been part of the drinking world”.

Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr, who is also taking part in Dry January, on Monday (15 January), Sir Tim said: "I think where you’ve joined the cult, Andrew, and you’re obviously quite impressionable, is it’s become part of the phraseology.

"Perhaps people who didn’t think of it, or even drink too much, have jumped on the bandwagon as well."