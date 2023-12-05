Husband bursts into tears at work as wife surprises him with puppy

A man who lost his beloved boxer dog suddenly broke down in tears as his wife surprised him with a puppy at his workplace.

Chad Hamill, 38, from Pennsylvania, couldn't look at a boxer dog without crying after his precious pet Jada had bouts of "car sickness" which later turned out to be a blood clot on her lung and she had to be put down.

Having seen her husband get to a place where he considered having a pet again, Rachelle secretly found the pair a new puppy - Louie - who she surprised her husband with at work.