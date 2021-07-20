The world's most expensive burger costing a whopping €5,000 (£4,300) has been created by Dutch restaurateur Robert Jan de Veen of De Daltons Diner in Voorthuizen and named 'The Golden Boy'.

The burger is presented on a platter of whiskey-infused smoke and loaded with premium ingredients, including wagyu beef, king crab, caviar, vintage Iberico ham, smoked duck egg mayo, truffles, tiger tomato pickled in Japanese matcha tea and Dom Pérignon infused buns (of course).

Creator Robbert said: “The ingredients complement each other very well and the flavours are intense."