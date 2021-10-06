Zookeepers at the San Diego Zoo have been teaching newborn giraffes to weigh themselves.

The task, which is important for tracking how much the calves are growing, is tough as it requires the animals to move onto the scales themselves.

Adorable footage shows zookeepers enticing one giraffe into the correct position with food, as he learns how to complete the weighing process.

Following that task, the animals are then taken back outside to be measured, which is a much simpler process for the zookeepers.