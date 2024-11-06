A city divided? New York reacts to Donald Trump’s election win

From scared and shocked to delighted and optimistic, New York residents have reacted to Donald Trump’s historic election win.

The Republican won a second term in the White House after securing the magic number of 270 Electoral College votes by winning Wisconsin – having already picked up North Carolina, Georgia and, crucially, Pennsylvania.

He also secured the popular vote by 51 percent to 47.5 percent, claiming 77m ballots to Kamala Harris’s 66m.

As Trump declared victory and hailed a “golden age” for Americans, The Independent’s Tom Richell spoke to people in Times Square on Wednesday morning (6 November) to find out how they are feeling on such a historic day.