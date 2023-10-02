Mike Jeffries accused of ‘sodomising’ former aspiring Abercrombie & Fitch model

A former aspiring Abercrombie & Fitch model has accused Mike Jeffries, the company’s former CEO, of “sodomising” him when they met in the Hamptons in 2010, according to a BBC Panorama investigation.

David Bradberry, then 23, says he was invited to an event at the businessman’s former home where he spoke to Mr Jeffries and his partner, Matthew Smith about aspiring to be an A&F model.

Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith did not respond to the BBC’s request for comment.

A&F said it was “appalled and disgusted” by the alleged behaviour and its new leadership has “zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination.”