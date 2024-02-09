Robot dog powered by AI developed to guide visually impaired people

A robot guide dog may soon be able to help blind and partially sighted people navigate indoors.

University of Glasgow researchers are developing the RoboGuide, an AI-powered four-legged pooch capable of chatting with humans.

They aim to help visually impaired people move freely around spaces such as museums, hospitals, and shopping centres.

The robot uses sensors to map and assess its surroundings.

It can learn optimal routes between locations and interpret sensor data in real-time to avoid hitting moving obstacles while guiding a human, and can also understand speech in order to provide verbal responses.