Al Jazeera journalist killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist Sherine Abu Akleh was shot and killed as she was covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank early on Wednesday (11 May).

A second Palestinian journalist, Ali Samoudi, was shot in the back and hospitalised. He is in a stable condition.

In a statement broadcast on the channel, Al Jazeera asked the international community to “condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for deliberately targeting and killing our colleague.”

Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said that an investigation would be conducted into Abu Akleh’s death.

